Verne B. Powley
PEORIA - Verne B. Powley, 80, of Peoria passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at University United Methodist Church in Peoria, where Verne was a member. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Verne was born on June 1, 1939, in Peoria, the son of Verne O. and Mildred (Strickler) Powley. He married Nancy Willard on September 27, 1959, in Peoria. She survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Choate; and an infant daughter, Leeann.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of West Peoria; sons, Jack (Lori) Powley of Peoria and Charles (Debra) Powley of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Amber (Mike) Szuch and Austin (Harley) Powley; great-grandson, Nolan Szuch; five step-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren.
Verne proudly serviced in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960. He then worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in the downtown Peoria office for thirty-one years. He also worked in the mailrooms at Flemming and Potter for six years and CEFCU for fourteen years.
He was a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 140 for several years. He was a director of the Chicago Cubs Boosters for 20 years and a past board member of the . He also volunteered at UnityPoint Health-Methodist. Verne and his wife, Nancy, played an essential part in making West Peoria into a city. He was one of the first aldermen to serve West Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made in Verne's memory to the , Peoria Humane Society or his church.
Verne's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020