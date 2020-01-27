|
|
Vernie Diveley
PEKIN - Vernie "Butch" R. Diveley, 76, of Pekin passed away at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was born on November 17, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Vernie E. and Margaret (Roath) Diveley. He married Vivian Sarnes on February 1, 1964, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are their three children, Valarie (David) Nail of Glasford, Vikki (David) Steele of Marquette Heights and Vincent Diveley of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Zachery Diveley, Ryan Batalon, Alina Batalon, Kayla Steele, Kayci Steele, Kaydi Steele, Brice Diveley and Tanner Diveley; four great-grandchildren, Harlen Diveley, Zara Diveley, Elijah Batalon and Kodah Batalon; and one sister, Mary Papenhause of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant great-grandson, Kai Tompkins.
Vernie worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Evonik Industries for 57 at the time of his passing. He was formerly Chief of the Pekin Police Auxiliary, and helped as a weather spotter before retiring in 1997. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball and was a huge Jimmy Johnson race fan. Vernie also enjoyed swing dancing with his wife and sponsoring youth softball teams.
A visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. A funeral service will be Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020