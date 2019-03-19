|
Vernon Dunn
BLOOMINGTON - Vernon Lee Dunn, age 85, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Meadows Mennonite Nursing Home in Chenoa, IL.
His funeral service will be at 12 noon Friday, March 22, 2019, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL. The Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Bloomington IL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Meadows Mennonite Nursing Home in Chenoa, IL, or Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, IL.
Vernon was born on August 21, 1933, in Normal, IL, the son of Ollie E. and Ruby Bradly Dunn. He married Patricia Ann Hovar on September 6, 1986, in Bloomington, IL. She passed away on September 11, 2010.
Surviving are his 2 children, Julie (Mike) Pence of Normal, IL, and Brian (Carole) Dunn of Tacoma, WA; 2 step-children, Dannelle (Willie) Zeller of East Peoria, IL, and Karl (Debi) Mustard of East Peoria, IL, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers.
Vernon served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Caterpillar in Morton, IL, as a forklift operator for 35 years. Vernon and his wife, Pat, ran a daycare center for 15 years in Bloomington. After retirement, he operated the carousel at Miller Park Zoo for several years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed watching the television show "MASH." He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019