Vernon Garretts
PRINCEVILLE - Vernon Edward Garretts, 70, of Princeville, IL, passed away at 8:14 pm on Friday, November 6th, 2020, at his residence.
Vernon was born on July 2nd, 1950, in Peoria, IL, to Bill John and Sherry Dale (Wilts) Garretts. He married the love of his life Kathleen A. Doughtery on August 12th, 1972, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife Kathleen of Princeville; two sons, Jeremy (Darci) Garretts of Elmwood, IL and Scott (Farrah) Garretts of Laura, IL; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Sydney, Hunter, and Jace Garretts; three brothers, Steve (Vicki) Garretts of Colorado, Larry Garretts and Gary Garretts both of Alta, IL; step-father, Ed Johnson of Alta, IL; and step-mother, Barb Garretts of Morton, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Vernon was a logistics material specialist, and Union Steward for Caterpillar Tractor Company retiring on October 1st, 2018. He was a member of and an usher at Northwoods Community Church in Peoria, IL, since 1990 when they opened in the Christian Center. He loved God and encouraged others to lead them to God. Vern and his wife enjoyed coaching volleyball at Princeville High School. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his sons and family. He was a loving husband of 48 years and a caring and compassionate father and grandfather.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be at 12:30 pm on Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at Northwoods Community Church 10700 N Allen Rd, Peoria in Peoria. Visitation will be two hours before his service. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will apply. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
