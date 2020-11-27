1/
Vernon Garretts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Garretts
PRINCEVILLE - Vernon Edward Garretts, 70, of Princeville, IL, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence. New mandates that prohibit mass gatherings of 10 or more people will force the cancellation of Vernon Celebration of Life Service that was scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020. Kathy Garrets and family would like everyone to know that a celebration of Vernon's life will be at a later date to be determined.
.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved