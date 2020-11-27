Vernon Garretts

PRINCEVILLE - Vernon Edward Garretts, 70, of Princeville, IL, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence. New mandates that prohibit mass gatherings of 10 or more people will force the cancellation of Vernon Celebration of Life Service that was scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020. Kathy Garrets and family would like everyone to know that a celebration of Vernon's life will be at a later date to be determined.

.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store