Vernon R. Christie
WASHINGTON - Vernon R. Christie, 91, of Washington, IL passed away at 7:20 am on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
He was born on September 27, 1928, in Keithsburg, IL to Virgil and Frieda (Brightenstein) Christie. He married Shirley Cox on August 19, 2017, in Washington, IL.
Surviving are his wife Shirley of Washington; children Janet (Curt) Nelson of Washington, Jeanine Horvath (wife of the late Jay Horvath) of Savannah, TN, Donald W. Christie of Washington, and Crystal Christie; one sister Beverly (Chuck) Rosenthal of Oquawka, IL; two brothers Bill (Brenda) Christie of Burlington, IA and Loren (Winnie) Christie also of Oquawka; five step-daughters Pauletta (Lonnie) Robbins of Marquette Heights, IL, Cindy Howerton of Peoria, Cheryl (Rodney) Baker of Chillicothe, IL, Marsha (Dr. Daniel) Brune of Peoria, and Linda (Steve) Berg of West Virginia; six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and two spouses.
Vern was an honorably discharged U.S. Army Veteran serving with the 82nd Airborne. He was the owner/operator of Overhead Door Company in Sunnyland. He was also a member of Sunnyland Christian Church, Keithsburg Christian Church, and the National Rifle Association.
Cremation rites have been accorded with a private family service being held. A private family burial will be in Keithsburg Township Cemetery in Keithsburg, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to TAPS at https://www.tapsshelter.org/donations. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.