|
|
Vernon R. "Butch" Frakes
PEORIA - Vernon R. "Butch" Frakes, 81, of Peoria died at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, surrounded by family.
He was born on August 29, 1937, in Peoria to Leo and Bessie Frakes. Butch married Joan E. Feeney on April 25, 1987, in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Butch is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughters from his first marriage to Marcia "Toni" Frakes: Rebecca Frakes, Kimberly (John) Williams, Kathryn (Kerry) Leiby, Sarah (Jim) Beach and Christine Hodapp; 6 grandsons, Max, Miles, Ian, Jack, John and Nick; 6 granddaughters, Cecelia, Jessica, Olivia, Emma, Rose and Faith; 2 great-grandsons, Camdon and Silas; and his sister, Shirley Murphy (Linn) Syrdall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Edward L. Frakes; 11 siblings; and his son-in-law, James Hodapp.
Butch was a graduate of Greeley School and Woodruff High School. As a young boy, Butch was one of the "Whizz Kids" coached by Paul Reatherford. As an adult, Butch became the assistant sports director of the Peoria Youth Basketball League.
Butch worked for Hiram Walker for 25 years; and as the international vice president of the Wine and Distillery Workers of the AFL-CIO for 20 years; and the international representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) for 20 years.
Butch was a lifelong member of the Hiram Walker Rod and Gun Club, a 30-year member of the Elks Lodge #20, and a member of the Peoria Heights Navy Marine Club. Butch was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, prior to the service on Friday, March 8, at the mortuary. Cremation rites have been accorded.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Jongerius, OSF Healthcare, OSF Hospice Care and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in their exceptional care for Butch.
Memorial donations can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Illinois State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences may be left at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019