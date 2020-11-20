1/1
Vesta Livengood
1924 - 2020
Vesta Livengood
PEORIA - Vesta Ellen Livengood, Springfield, MO was born September 28, 1924 in Peoria, IL. She passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 96.
She was employed at Keystone Steel and Wire Company, Bartonville, IL until her retirement. Vesta was a prayerful woman in her relationship with God. She loved her family, friends, children, pets and others she met. She enjoyed lakes and the ocean, and was always ready for a good time.
Vesta is survived by her children, Karen Duncan (John), Bob Livengood (Belinda), and Lynne Beck; grandchildren, Cindi Foster, Kris Livengood, Todd Duncan, Nate Duncan, Annie Stack, and Carey O'Keefe; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Austin, Emily, Gavin, Karsten, Beckett, Greyson, Cruz, and Bowen.
Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, Peoria, Illinois, next to her late husband, Robert Lee Livengood. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, MO. www.frakerfuneralhome.com.
Vesta donated monthly to St. Judes' Children's Hospital for over 15 years. Donations are appreciated in her memory.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
1131 State Hwy A
Marshfield, MO 65706
417-859-4222
