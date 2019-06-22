|
|
Vicki D. George
PEORIA - Vicki D. George, 69, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22nd, surrounded by family after a three year battle with cancer.
Vicki was born on April 13th, 1949, in Greeneville, Tennessee to Kenneth and Alfredda Johnson (Gangloff). Vicki is survived by her children, Robert and Jennifer George, her sister Kristi Blumenshine and family, her partner Dan MacIsaac, and countless friends.
Vicki loved to sing along to the oldies, dance and spend quality time with loved ones. She worked for FedEx for 25 years and then volunteered at A Second Chance Thrift Store after her retirement. Everybody in her life will remember her as one of the sweetest people that they had the pleasure of knowing.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by VNA Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
A Celebration of life will begin at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Barracks Hospitality Group Banquet Center, 1224. W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria, IL. 61615. Family will speak at 2pm and welcomes anyone else to share memories afterwards.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Davison-Fulton Woosley-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 22 to June 24, 2019