Vicki J Faubel
WEST PEORA - Vicki J. Faubel, 66, of West Peoria, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in Peoria.
She was born June 11, 1954 in Peoria, IL to Theodore and Norma (Petros) Brittain. She married Fred Faubel on October 7, 1983. He survives.
Also surviving are her three children, Martina T. (Jennifer Medley) Castro of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Herney S. Castro of Peoria, and Yolanda J. (Robert "Boomer") Cole of Washington; a step-son, Matt Faubel of Springfield; six grandchildren, Demetra, Tanner, Destinee, Johnny, Duran and Brittain; and four great-grandchildren, Currencii, Bentley, Nova and Denver.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Teddy S. Brittain.
Vicki was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved kids and enjoyed babysitting, craft painting, and motorcycle rides all across the country. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Vicki was a past member of the Sunnyland Women's Club and will be remembered as a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan.
Cremation will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.