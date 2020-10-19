1/1
Vicki Jane Holmes
PEKIN - Vicki Jane Holmes, 69, of Pekin passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 12:25 p.m. at her home in Pekin.
She was born on July 17, 1951, in Pekin to Edward and Juanita (Ingram) Forsythe. They preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, John Holmes, on April 4, 1970. He survives. They renewed their vows last week on October 15, 2020.
Surviving are one son, Troy (Nikki) Holmes of Washington; four grandchildren, Morgan (Tyler) Vicary of East Peoria and Luke, Savannah and Veronica Holmes, all of Washington; one brother, Gary Forsythe of Texas; and beloved dog, Molly.
She worked at Kirby-Risk Electrical Supply for 50 years.
Vicki enjoyed reading, spending time with family and especially the grandchildren, cheering them on at their sporting events. She was so supportive in everything her grandchildren were doing. She loved to travel with her husband to Missouri every year to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and made trips to Las Vegas as well. She and John would go to family dinners, with her friends to socialize and a weekly trip to Gils Supper Club. One fond memory her family has is her chocolate chip cookie baking days at home. She will be missed by all family and friends who knew her.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday October 22, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. The Pastor Alvin Riley will officiate. Graveside service will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554. .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
