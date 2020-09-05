1/
Vicki L. Orr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicki L. Orr
MORTON - Vicki Lynn Orr, 72, of Morton passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Aperion Care Morton Villa in Morton.
She was born on July 2, 1948, in Peoria, Ill., to Francis and Virginia (Kuhel) Orr.
Vicki is survived by many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis.
She was employed for 13 years at Great Central Insurance Company in Peoria, last working in 1983 as an administrative assistant. She was a devout Catholic and active in the Cursillo Movement. In her younger years, she especially enjoyed ski trips. She was strong and determined in her 40-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
We are very thankful for the many years of good care she received at Aperion Care Morton Villa and from Harbor Light Hospice of East Peoria.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, with Deacon Robert W. Meyers Sr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aperion Care Morton Villa or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, both in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohhson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved