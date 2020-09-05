Vicki L. Orr
MORTON - Vicki Lynn Orr, 72, of Morton passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Aperion Care Morton Villa in Morton.
She was born on July 2, 1948, in Peoria, Ill., to Francis and Virginia (Kuhel) Orr.
Vicki is survived by many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis.
She was employed for 13 years at Great Central Insurance Company in Peoria, last working in 1983 as an administrative assistant. She was a devout Catholic and active in the Cursillo Movement. In her younger years, she especially enjoyed ski trips. She was strong and determined in her 40-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
We are very thankful for the many years of good care she received at Aperion Care Morton Villa and from Harbor Light Hospice of East Peoria.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, with Deacon Robert W. Meyers Sr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aperion Care Morton Villa or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, both in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
.