Vicki L. Rewerts
Vicki L. Rewerts
WYOMING - Vicki L. Rewerts, 68, of Wyoming passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Vicki was born on August 22, 1952, in Bloomington to Ross and Ruby (Henson) Beck. She married Myron Rewerts on February 11, 1977, in Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2019, in Kewanee.
Surviving are two sons, Jacob Rewerts of Wyoming and Christopher (Lacey) Rewerts of Washburn; three grandchildren, Riley, Reid and Westin Rewerts, all of Washburn; one sister, Joyce (Lawrence ) Burns of Jackson, TN; and one brother, Garry (Chris) Beck of Elkton, FL.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Vicki loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her sister to visit her brother in Florida. She enjoyed baking and cooking and helping on the farm when needed.
There will be no public services. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming Fire Department. Condolences may be left for Vicki's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
101 S Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
