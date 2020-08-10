Vicki R. Warner
MORTON - Vicki R. Warner, 82, of Morton passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Vicki was born on August 7, 1938, in Peoria to Virgil and Irene (Smith) Palm. She married Robert Warner on April 13, 1958, in Morton. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2015.
She is survived by one daughter, Sheri (Billy) Daniel, and one son, Scott (Deborah) Warner, both of Morton; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Over the years, Vicki worked various bookkeeping jobs in Morton.
A private family visitation will take place at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A private graveside service will be in Mackinaw Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Midwest Food Bank.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Vicki's family would like to thank the staff at Restmor for their love and care they provided to their mother.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.