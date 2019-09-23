|
|
Vickie A. McMillen Field
TOULON - Vickie A. McMillen Field, 73, of Peoria, formerly of Toulon, passed away at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Bickford of Peoria.
She was born on February 26, 1946, in Kewanee, the daughter of Harold V. and Kathleen J. (Slygh) McMillen. She married Gerald Wallace, and later married Howard Field.
Surviving are one daughter, Colleen (Steve) Bratcher of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Samantha and Michael; two brothers, Christopher (Carolyn) McMillen and Timothy (Mary) McMillen, both of Toulon; four nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Vickie was active in 4-H and GAA (Girls Athletic Association), was a cheerleader, and played softball for the Toulon Lionettes. She was a former dental assistant and spent several years in Rochester, NY, before returning to Toulon. She attended Bradley University, receiving a Master's Degree, and was a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor. She then went on to work for the Cradle Adoption Agency and North Central Behavioral Health Systems. Vickie began hosting weekly Bible study groups after returning to Toulon and continued throughout her time at Bickford of Peoria. She was a passionate, caring Christian who loved helping people.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of Toulon. Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon. The Rev. Leon Pomeroy will officiate. Burial will be in Toulon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the United Methodist Church of Toulon.
Condolences may be left for Vickie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019