Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
217-648-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heartland Church
1811 N. Linden St
Normal, IL
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Heartland Church
1811 N. Linden St
Normal, IL
Vickie E. Eckhardt


1946 - 2019
Vickie E. Eckhardt Obituary
Vickie E. Eckhardt
ARMINGTON -- Vickie Eileen Eckhardt, 73, of Normal, formerly of Armington, passed away at 4:59 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 5 -7 p.m. at Heartland Church, 1811 N. Linden St., Normal. A Celebration of Life Service follows at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ed Wright officiating.
Vickie was born August 12, 1946, in Lincoln, the daughter of Donald and Margaret (Warner) Eckhardt.
Vickie is survived by her daughters: Alta (Chris) Dowdel, McLean; Donna (Kirk) Brock, Weatherford, Texas; and Traci Lancaster, Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren: Taylor (Alan) Stipp, Jaron Reeves, Hunter Shaffer, and Gage Shaffer; one great-grandson, Canon Stipp; her nieces: Elizabeth Eckhardt and Nicolle Sutter, and her great-nieces: Kate and Morgan Sutter.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Lancaster; her brother, Donald Frederick Eckhardt; his wife, Patricia Eckhardt; and both of her parents.
Vickie worked for State Farm Insurance Companies in the Life Department where she had retired. She had an incredible gift of helping others. She spent her entire life devoted to that cause. As a lifelong active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, her service and kindness extended to not only veterans but to various children's homes in the state of Illinois. Not one to sit quietly in her retirement, Vickie could be found loading and driving one of the Emergency Response Vehicles as a volunteer for the Red Cross during times of great need and to the local VA Hospital caring and supporting our Veterans. She was an active member and volunteer with Heartland Church.
Vickie was loved by her family and friends and has touched so many lives over the years with her selfless service to others. She will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Church referencing the After School Program.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
