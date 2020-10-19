1/1
Vickie S. Clougherty
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
CHILLICOTHE - Vennessa "Vickie" Sue Clougherty, 80, of Chillicothe passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lakeside Rehab & Healthcare in East Peoria.
Vickie was born on August 27, 1940, in Peoria to Kenneth and Vennessa (Turner) Adams. She married Patrick J. Clougherty on November 16, 1958, in Princeville. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2009.
Surviving are two sons, Collin (Hallie) Clougherty of Dunlap and Cory (Jodi) Clougherty of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Ashley, Vennessa, Aubreigh and Patrick Clougherty; two step-grandchildren, Emily and Nathan Waldman; one brother, T. Scott (Barbara) Adams of Normal; and three nieces, Stephanie Adams, Mollie (Donnie) McGee and Lindsey Adams.
Vickie volunteered to work at the Chillicothe Township office for 17 years. She was a dedicated member of the Princeville Women's Club, always supported and attended her sons sporting events, and loved family gatherings and holidays.
Her funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Fr. Matt Deputla will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., also on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Princeville Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chillicothe Township Senior Transportation Fund. Condolences may be left for Vickie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
21
Funeral
11:30 AM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your mother's passing Cory. Losing a parent is the hardest thing in life. May God comfort you.
Amber Chase
Friend
October 20, 2020
Very nice lady I help her an prayers goes out to her family an friends sorry for your loss
Theresa
Friend
