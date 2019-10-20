Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Vicky Lynne Peckenpaugh-Hutchison


1958 - 2019
Vicky Lynne Peckenpaugh-Hutchison Obituary
Vicky Lynne Peckenpaugh-Hutchison
CUBA - Vicky Lynne Peckenpaugh-Hutchison, 61, of Cuba, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019, at home.
She was born on March 12, 1958, in East Peoria, IL, to Raymond and Florence (Fryer) Peckenpaugh. She married Michael Ray "Hutch" Hutchison on May 14, 2009, in Lewistown. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Natasha Edwards of Peoria and Thomas Rogers of East Peoria; 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Raymond Peckenpaugh, Connie Howell, Danny Peckenpaugh, Elaine Harr and Barry Peckenpaugh.
Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded.
Remmert Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Download Now