|
|
Vicky Sue Stoneburner
EAST PEORIA - Vicky Sue Stoneburner, age 70, of East Peoria passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 5:20 p.m. at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1949, in Peoria to Elbert and Alice (Nance) Cox. She married Richard C. "Stoney" Stoneburner on Nov. 23, 1974, in East Peoria. He passed away on April 27, 2010, in East Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Fred Curtis, Ed Curtis, Kenny Curtis, George Curtis and Gary Cox; and two sisters, Sandy Estes and Cindy Jackson.
Survivors include one son, Richard D. (Hollie) Stoneburner of Peoria; one daughter, Julie (Corey Clemons) Stoneburner of East Peoria; six grandkids that called her "Grandma," Amelia, Brooke, Carlie, Jaedon, Corissa and Elygah; and two "Grandkids" that called her "Meme," Jackson and Jojo. She loved them all. She is also survived by her special friend, John Rahn of Washington; one sister, Kate (Glenn) Woodrum of Oakley; and two brothers, John (Jeanne) Cox of East Peoria and Jim Cox of Tennessee.
Vicky retired from K-Mart in Washington in 2010.
Once you met Vicky, you would never forget her. She was known for her coal black hair that hasn't changed in 50 years and make-up that was done 100 percent of the time; that included before bed, because you never knew what would happen. She enjoyed spending time at her cabin at Walnut Grove in Putnum County.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Funeral services will be Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
You may view Vicky's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019