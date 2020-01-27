|
Victor J. Dubina
PEORIA - Victor J. Dubina, 98, of Peoria, formerly of Cicero, IL, passed away on Thursday, January, 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Graveside services follow at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Victor was born on July 11, 1921, in Cicero, IL, the son of John and Anna (Sirovatka) Dubina. He married Mildred Novak on June 21, 1947, at Holy Mount in Cicero, IL. She died on September 24, 2019.
He retired in 1978 as a Postal Clerk from the Cicero Post Office. Victor was stationed in central Europe while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary (Steve) Verdick of Peoria and Ann (Dan) Purtscher of Black Forest, CO; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sr. Mary Regina Dubina and Raymond Dubina.
