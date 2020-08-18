1/1
Victor "Terry" Middleton
1942 - 2020
Victor "Terry" Middleton
PEORIA - Victor "Terry" Middleton, aged 78, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his sister's residence in Hanna City, with family and Nutmeg, his faithful friend, by his side.
He was born on July 12, 1942, in Peoria to Victor and Mary Middleton. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Richard. He is now reunited with the loved ones he missed.
Victor is survived by his sister, Carla (Mrs. Vernon) Priest of Hanna City; and several cousins.
He enjoyed driving his jeep out to Vernon and Carla's, with Whiskers, to spend time there.
He was a meat cutter all his life.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, with private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice or White River Humane Society.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
So sorry to learn about Terry. I hadn't seen him since we were skating partners back in our childhood. My sympathies to his family.
Darlene Nelson Sanders, Naples, Florida
Darlene Sanderd
Friend
