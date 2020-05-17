Home

Victoria A. Kosirog


1947 - 2020
Victoria A. Kosirog Obituary
Victoria A. Kosirog
MINIER - Victoria A. Kosirog, 72, of Minier, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home.
Victoria was born on June 3, 1947, in Princeville.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew of Minier; three children, Lauri (Greg) Brown of Normal, Tobi Kinsell of Raleigh, NC, and Jeremy Kinsell and Kimberly Rogers of Washington, DC; and four grandchildren, Hannah, Joanna, Vivian and Eli.
Victoria worked at Olympia Community Unit School District #16 over 30 years as a speech and language pathologist. She enjoyed her teaching, NASCAR and fly fishing.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Minier Rescue Squad, 107 W. Central Ave., Minier, IL 61759.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2020
