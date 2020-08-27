1/1
Victoria L. "Vicki" Funderburk
1955 - 2020
GROVELAND - Victoria "Vicki" Lynn (Bisio) Funderburk, 65, of Groveland, IL, suddenly passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
She was born in Streator, IL, July 30, 1955. Vicki graduated from Pekin High School. She retired after 25 years from Pekin Insurance and most recently employed by Lovell Orthodontics in Morton, IL. She was married to Gary Funderburk and they celebrated their 30th anniversary in June.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; daughters, Ashley (Guthrie), Jamie (Zac), and Katelyn (Greg); grandchildren, River, Madeline, Ava, Grant, Alexander, and Benjamin; siblings, Julie (Hank-deceased), Vincent, Roberta (David), Susan, Karen (Charles), and B. John (Stacy); several nieces and nephews; stepmother, Bobbie Bisio, stepbrothers, Bruce (Tammy), Scott and Robert (Christy); and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Bernard Bisio, grandparents, Martha Bisio, and Violeta and Vern Luepke, and just recently her best friend, Shelly McDuff.
A private service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in honor of Vicki to your favorite charity. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
