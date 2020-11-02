Vida Seckler Schierer
METAMORA - Vida Seckler Schierer, 97, of Metamora, IL passed away at 7:10 am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. She was born on September 23, 1923 in Mohall, North Dakota to Rudolph and Lina (Heuscher) Kennel.
She married Generose A. Seckler on May 27, 1943 in Oceanside, California. He passed away on December 24, 1958. She then married Gilbert W. Schierer on January 6, 1995 in Metamora, IL. He passed away on January 10, 2015.
Surviving are her eight children, John (Susie) Seckler of Sun City, AZ, Roger (Judy) Seckler, Greg (Darlene) Seckler, and Suzanne Pettyjohn, all of Metamora, Lonnie Seckler of East Peoria, IL, Jean (Dave) Beck of Bourbonnais, IL, Sandy (Steve) Linnemann and David Seckler, both of Metamora; twenty grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; three stepchildren Steve (Mary) Schierer and Elaine Pemberton both of Metamora, and Keith (Diana) Schierer of Washington; eight stepgrandchildren; fourteen stepgreat-grandchildren, two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Karen Morgan of Rossville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents grandchildren Amy and Ryan Seckler and Todd Linnemann son-in-law Gerald Pettyjohn; brothers Jesse and Donald Kennel; and sisters Isabel Slonneger and Gertrude Schumacher.
Vida worked as a cashier at Schierer Dairy, an office clerk for WABCO, and cashier for Methodist Hospital, Fandel Hardware, and lastly at Dollar General until the age of 82. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora and the Altar and Rosary Society and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 89 where she served as Past-President. She was Aunt Toots to many nieces and nephews. Vida enjoyed her family, writing poetry, and supporting the VA Hospital. The family would like to thank the excellent staff on Heiterland Hall at the Apostolic Christian Home who cared for our mom and grandma.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. The family is requesting that masks be worn by everyone who attends the graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bob Michel VA Clinic, 7717 North Orange Prairie Road, Peoria, IL 61615 or to the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, 3450 Founders Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.