Vincent Garald "Gary" Kirk

PEORIA - Vincent Garald Kirk, 80, of Peoria passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Known to most as Pops, he was a brother, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family will forgo a memorial service. If you wish to honor Gary's memory, donations can be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Please visit the VA Illiana Healthcare website for further information.

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store