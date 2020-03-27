|
|
Viola Bolen
PEORIA -- Viola M. Bolen, 88, died at 2:40 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL. Viola was born on August 31, 1931, in Havana, IL, to Goldie and Garfield Pellhum. She was married on January 25, 1949, to Byford L. Bolen. Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
Viola was one of 12 children. She was preceded in death by brothers Ted, George, Gilbert, Arthur, Kenny, and Wayne, and three sisters, Pearl, Dorothy and Mary. Viola had one son, Jack, who also preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Elaine Bolen, grandsons, David and Aaron Bolen, and four great-granddaughters, Taylor, Savannah, Lalaina, and Rebecka. She is also survived by one sister, Harriett, and one brother, Harry and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viola was retired from the Illinois AFSCME union having worked at the Illinois State Hospital in Bartonville, IL as a nurse's aide. She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Peoria. She was an avid bowler, winning many trophies and awards over the years. She also loved to crochet and do other needlework.
Viola is to be cremated and in view of the current health crisis in the United States, her Celebration of Life will be scheduled later when group gatherings will again be allowed. Davison-Fulton oversees arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, Second Baptist Church of Peoria, or the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020