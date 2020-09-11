Viola Mae Messner
PEORIA - Viola Mae Messner, age 90, of Peoria died peacefully at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital on Thursday, September 9th, 2020. A private funeral service and burial will be held at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall in Edwards IL on Sunday, September 13th. She was born on May 1, 1930 at her family's farm in Kossuth County, IA to Henry Jr and Celina (Wirtz) Schmidt. She was baptized on September 11, 1951 at the Apostolic Christian Church of Maywood CA. She married Donald Kenneth Messner on February 14, 1954 at the Apostolic Christian Church of Winthrop MN. She was employed at 3M in Hutchinson MN. They moved to Peoria IL in 1981.
She was employed at Buehler Home and retired on June 10, 1994. Don and Viola were residents of the Apostolic Christian Skylines since 2015. Don and Viola shared 66 years of marriage together. Viola was known for her dependability of working hard and had a love of caring for the elderly. She cherished spending time with her family and friends and loved helping everyone. Viola was an active member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Surviving are husband, Donald Messner of Peoria IL; five children, Philip (Sandi) Messner of Hutchinson, MN, Mary (Mark) Rosenak of Pekin, IL, Paul (Jan) Messner of Winthrop, MN, Ruth (Keith) Herrmann of Williamsfield, IL, Carol (Ron) Christ of Edwards, IL; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Muang) Plattner of Peoria, IL, Dustin (Mieke) Plattner of Sierra Madre, CA. Ashley (Mike) Husar of Colorado Springs, CO, Amber (Jon) Robertson of Clarkston, MI, Landon (Alyssa) Messner of Minneapolis, MN, Leighton (Janaye) Messner of Winthrop, MN; Lauryn Messner of Winthrop, MN, two stepgrandchildren, Mark Jr (Jen) Rosenak of Bartonville, IL, Lindsay (Joe) Fenwick of Mapleton, IL; four great-grandchildren, Henry and Louis Robertson of Clarkston, MI, Baby Messner (October) of Minneapolis, MN, Baby Husar (December) of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Lyle (Mariam) Schmidt of Hutchinson, MN; five sisters, Bernadine (late Raymond) Messner of Brownton, MN, Mary (late Darold) Thiem of San Marcos, CA, Marjorie (Dwane), Gladys (Burgess) Gruendemann, Dorothy (late Iven) Alsleben, all of Hutchinson, MN. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Arnold, Eldwin; three sisters, Arline, Mildred, Joyce. Memorial contributions may be made to Peoria Apostolic Christian Church or Winthrop Apostolic Christian Church, 1197 Knox Highway 18, Williamsfield, IL 61489.