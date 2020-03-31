Home

Virgil E. Whetstone


1942 - 2020
Virgil E. Whetstone Obituary
Virgil E. Whetstone
PEORIA - Virgil Eugene Whetstone Sr., age 77, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 8:57 a.m. at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Peoria to Luther and Sophia (Corn) Whetstone. He first married JoAnn Curless in Peoria. She passed away on May 23, 2001, in Peoria. He later married Mary Havron on Nov. 18, 2005, in East Peoria. She survives, along with two of Virgil's sons, Michael (Deborah) Whetstone of Peoria and Virgil (Amy) Whetstone Jr. of Tremont, one step-son, Robert (Justine) Havron of Chillicothe; two step-daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Avery of Hanna City and Amy (Virgil) Whetstone of Tremont; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy Macintosh of Goreville, IL, and Janice (Mike) Bittner of Macomb.
Virgil was a United Mine Worker, working for Midstate Coal Company in Farmington for 30 years, retiring in 2005.
Cremation rites will be accorded with burial in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Virgil's life at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements. You may view Virgil's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
