Virgil Gathmann
MANITO - Virgil Lee Gathmann, 93, of Manito, IL, passed away at Hopedale Nursing Home on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 3 p.m.
He was born on January 23, 1926, the son of Carl and Mary (DeVore) Gathmann. He married Alvena Mohlman on July 17, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Havana, IL. She survives.
Virgil is survived by three children, Janell (Ron) Durdle of Bloomington, IL, Craig (Julie) Gathmann of Manito, IL, and Mardell (Dave) Wilson of Glen Carbon, IL; six grandchildren, Delayne (Brittany) Durdle, Derek Durdle, Dedrick Durdle, Natalia Gathmann, Jonah Wilson and Elliott Wilson. Virgil is also survived by one sister, Doris Callaway of Pekin, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Virgil was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Manito, IL, for over 60 years, where he served as Head Usher for a majority of that time. He graduated from Forest City High School as the Valedictorian in 1943. Virgil served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended Dickison Business College in Peoria, IL. Virgil was a farmer and a member of the Farm Bureau and the Central Illinois Irrigated Growers.
Visitation for Virgil will be held at Maas Hurley Funeral Home in Manito, IL, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, near Manito, IL, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor James Bachelor will officiate.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Metro-East Lutheran High School of Edwardsville, IL.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Maas Hurley Funeral Home in Manito, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019
