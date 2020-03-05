|
Virginia Ann Hoerr
PEORIA - Virginia Ann (Moser) Hoerr, 93, of Peoria passed away on March 1, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at Apostolic Christian Skylines, Peoria.
Virginia was born in Morton, Illinois to Ben and Anna Moser on October 5, 1926. She attended Morton schools and worked for Caterpillar after graduating high school. After losing her mother Anna in 1944 and only 17 at the time, Virginia stepped into a mothering role with her three siblings. On March 14, 1948, she married James Hoerr of Peoria and they built quite an amazing life together. A woman of many talents, she found the greatest joy pouring herself into the lives of her six children and their spouses, 23 grandchildren, and 34 great grandchildren. Praying daily for each of her family members by name was something she took quite seriously, and there has been much fruitfulness as a result.
She was an encourager and champion for her family, gently nudging each of them to hear God's voice and seek out His grand purposes for their lives. She was a quiet, yet strong voice of compassion, and a terrific complement to her husband Jim. She savored time with her children, the grands and great grands – creating years of memories along the way. When asked to recall their favorite memories of Grandma, several of the grandkids have remarked, "there are simply too many!" So true.
Virginia was full of kindness and generosity, warmly embracing all in her circle of influence. She personified the love of Jesus, whether it was volunteering at the Apostolic Christian Skylines Home with bingo or bowling, sewing for World Relief, taking the grandkids to Wildlife Prairie Park, or baking a pie for a charity event. In fact, her pies are world renowned, and thankfully, the recipes have been successfully passed on her to the second and third generations.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Anna, her stepmother Marie, her sister Betty, her husband Jim, and quite a few others. That's what 93 years will do for you! She is survived by her children Joyce (John) Benko, Dianne (Happy) Leman, Nancy (Brian) Harvey, Benjamin (Tina) Hoerr, Timothy (Toni) Hoerr, and Nathan (Suzanne) Hoerr, her sister Doris (Leon) Kuntz and brother Robert (Barbara) Moser. She also leaves to cherish her memory 23 grandchildren: Mimi McFaul, Seth Bradley, J.D. Leman, A.J. Leman, Julie Yoder, J. Leman, Cory Leman, Alli Burkholder, Blake Harvey, Blaine Harvey, Emily Pool, Jenna Hoerr, Philip Hoerr, Casey Hoerr, Alyssa Kolb, Audra Wilson, Kaley Hoerr, Austin Hoerr, Evan Hoerr, Chad Hoerr, Annie Hoerr, Jaylea Wisner, Avery Wisner, and 34 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the great staff and residents at Apostolic Christian Skylines for your love, care and hospitality. Mom absolutely loved living at Skylines and appreciated you deeply as her supportive, caring community. We're also grateful to the OSF Hospice Team for their compassionate, skillful assistance in care for our mom, as well as the AC Skylines Home Care Team for your skillful and loving assistance in care for our mom.
Visitation will be held at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 West Willow Knolls Dr, Peoria, on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 with visitation from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church, 3420 Sheridan Rd, Peoria, Illinois, where Virginia was a member for seven decades, with church ministers officiating.
Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery on S.R. Route 150, Edwards, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines or Harvest Call (www.harvestcall.org).
Condolences may be left in Virginia's online guest book www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020