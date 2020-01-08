|
|
Virginia Ann (Rager) Pokryfke
SPRING VALLEY - Virginia Ann (Rager) Pokryfke, 56, of Spring Valley passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be January 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Crossbridge Community Church in Peru. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; her mother, Nancy Rager; and two sons, John and Vance Walsh.
She was preceded in death her dad, Deacon Ron Rager; and a brother, Vance.
Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020