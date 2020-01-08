Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess Funeral Home
860 Bucklin St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0587
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Pokryfke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann (Rager) Pokryfke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ann (Rager) Pokryfke Obituary
Virginia Ann (Rager) Pokryfke
SPRING VALLEY - Virginia Ann (Rager) Pokryfke, 56, of Spring Valley passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be January 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Crossbridge Community Church in Peru. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; her mother, Nancy Rager; and two sons, John and Vance Walsh.
She was preceded in death her dad, Deacon Ron Rager; and a brother, Vance.
Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -