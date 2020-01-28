|
|
Virginia Briggs
PEORIA - Virginia M. Briggs, 94, of Peoria died and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born, first of six children, on March 5, 1925, to the late Theodore and Nellie (Seltzer) Brown in Peoria. She married Albert "Russell" Briggs on June 17, 1945, at Trivoli United Methodist Church. After sixty-five wonderful years of marriage and devoting her later years as a caregiver to her husband, Russell preceded her in death on March 9, 2011.
She is survived by three children, Jerrold (Sandra) Briggs of Fort Monroe, VA, Terrence (Paula) Briggs of Lady Lake, FL, and Cynthia (Bernard) Quin of Peoria, with whom Virginia made her home with in 2016; six grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica) Briggs, Todd (Valerie) Briggs, Adam (Mariam) Briggs, Seth Quin, Molly (Ryan) Hite and Betsy (Nicolas) Yemm; ten great-grandchildren, Josiah, Elijah, Blythe, McKinley, Karah, Piper, Thomas, Spencer, Josie and Kennidy; and long-time caregiver and friend, Rita Young.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bernard, Gordon and Donald; and two sisters, Patricia and Donna Jean.
Virginia worked as a Dental Assistant in Peoria for many years and later retired from the State of Illinois. She was involved with the Home Extension of Peoria County organization. She was also a lifetime member at Trivoli United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Trivoli United Methodist Church. A one hour visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service at Trivoli Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Trivoli United Methodist Church.
