Virginia "Pat" Burdett
PEKIN - Virginia "Pat" Burdett of Pekin died at 3:13 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Pekin Manor, where she had been a resident since April.
Born in Peoria to Frank and Metta (Wiese) Fragel, she married Lloyd Burdett on April 30, 1938, in Burlington, Iowa. He died on August 8, 1988.
Before her marriage, Pat worked at Hunt's Drive In in Peoria, where she met Lloyd. Upon meeting him, Pat remarked to another waitress "See that man? I'm going to marry him." They were married 50 years.
After their marriage, Pat and Lloyd settled in Pottstown, where Pat remained while Lloyd was in the service. In 1952, Pat and Lloyd moved to Pekin.
Pat worked at Caterpillar, Inc. during World War II and started working at Princess Peggy in 1951, remaining there until 1975.
Pat was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Pat enjoyed bowling, golfing, shuffleboard (during her winters in Lakeland, Florida), time spent with her family and sweets. Pat had a big heart and would do anything for anybody.
Surviving are her daughter, Connie Ercegovich of Pekin; her grandchildren, Denise (Bill) Wilson of Stronghurst, Mike (Tracy) Ercegovich of East Peoria and Scott (Jennifer) McClary and Jeff McClary, both of Pekin. She also is survived by nephews, Tom (Katie) Burdett, Greg Burdett and Teddy Fragel; and nieces, Janice (Don) Watkins and Susie Larson; as well as five great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, two step-great-great-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter due in September.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Pamela McClary; one son-in-law, Roger McClary; one niece, Betty Lou Burdett; one great-niece, Kacy Burdett; three brothers; and one sister.
Her visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with a funeral service immediately following. Pastor James C. McClarey will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554; or First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019