Virginia Christie
MORTON - Virginia M. Christie, 101, of Morton passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Virginia was born on March 20, 1918, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Howard and Alice (Fitzgibbons) Greiner. She married Paul Dusenberry on July 17, 1938, in Peoria, and then later married Joel "Chris" Christie on January 20, 1965, in Galesburg, Ill. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2001.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Paul Dusenberry; one grandson, Nick Dusenberry; and three brothers, Bob Griener, Bud Griener and Harold Griener.
Surviving are one son, Brian (Maria) Dusenberry of Buffalo, N.Y.; two daughters, Pat O'Conner of Huntley, Ill., and Cathy (Bill) Covey of Morton; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and one sister, Betty Johnson of Conroe, Texas.
In her younger years, she was an avid golfer and bowler. Virginia worked for Kemper Insurance Company in Peoria, retiring in 1987, as a clerical supervisor.
She was very active in volunteer groups. Virginia was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton and its Altar and Rosary Society. Virginia was head of the funeral luncheons at the church for 30 years. She also served as an American Red Cross Bloodmobile volunteer.
Virginia's greatest loves were her family and her faith. Her greatest gift was her wonderful humor and orneriness. Mom will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Building Fund or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020