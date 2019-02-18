|
Virginia "Ginny" Ernst
PEORIA - Virginia "Ginny" C. Ernst, 93, of Peoria passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at her home in Peoria.
She was born on January 24, 1926, in Peoria to John and Amanda (Willis) Dittus. She married Albert S. Ernst on November 8, 1941, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on December 30, 1996.
Her parents; one son, Albert S. Ernst Jr.; three sisters; and three brothers also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her three children, James C. (Joy) Ernst of Peoria, Carol Ann (Jerry) Nelson of East Peoria and Connie J. Davis of Washington; two sisters, June Collins and Irene Beoletto, both of Peoria; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Ginny worked as a housekeeper with Commercial National Bank for many years. She was member of Christ Alive Community Church and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
A visitation will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at the funeral home. The Reverends Dean Follis and Lance Zaerr Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Christ Alive Community Church or Methodist Hospice.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019