Virginia Falk

PEORIA – Virginia L. Falk, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family.

She was born May 25, 1935, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Edna Oge Storks. She married Richard R. Falk on Dec. 28, 1955, in Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2015.

Virginia is survived by one daughter, Kathy Smith of Peoria; three sons, Scott (Tami) Falk of Peoria, Steve (Shelly) Falk of Windsor, Colo., and Mike (Melanie) Falk of Macomb, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom Storks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother.

Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a dedicated member of Grace Presbyterian Church.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Side Mission or Grace Presbyterian Church, both of Peoria.

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.



