1/1
Virginia Falk
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Falk
PEORIA – Virginia L. Falk, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born May 25, 1935, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Edna Oge Storks. She married Richard R. Falk on Dec. 28, 1955, in Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2015.
Virginia is survived by one daughter, Kathy Smith of Peoria; three sons, Scott (Tami) Falk of Peoria, Steve (Shelly) Falk of Windsor, Colo., and Mike (Melanie) Falk of Macomb, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom Storks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother.
Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a dedicated member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Side Mission or Grace Presbyterian Church, both of Peoria.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved