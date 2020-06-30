Virginia J. Norvill
1930 - 2020
Virginia J. Norvill
PEORIA - Virginia J. Norvill, 89, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born on October 10, 1930, in Peoria to Robert and Alice (Birdoes) Weber. She married Don Norvill on January 23, 1955, in Peoria.
Over the years, Virginia worked at Caterpillar, as a physician's receptionist, a dental receptionist and at Bradley University's Center for Career and Counseling office. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and took numerous trips to some of her favorite destinations with her husband, Don. She loved being with family, friends, her church family, music, singing in choirs, serving at her church and helping those less fortunate. She also had a great heart for babies, children and animals.
Virginia was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church until it's closing in 2019, when she and Don became members of St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Don of Peoria; her children, Diane (Harry) Johnson of Peoria and Steve (Kim) Norvill of East Peoria; five grandchildren, Kelli, Marci, Cydney, Landon and Elliott; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the top part of Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. The Rev. Michael Jones will officiate. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church of Bartonville, Grace Alive TV Ministries or an organization of your choice.
You may view Virginia's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
top part of Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
