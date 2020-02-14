Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Virginia Jones Obituary
PEORIA - Virginia May Jones, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence.
She was born March 15, 1936 in Canton, IL the daughter of Charles and Marie Hale Murphy.
Virginia is survived by her children, Dee-Dee, Karen, Randy, Mark, Tammy, Becky, Daniel, and Lisa; fifteen Grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two children, Robert Jones Jr. and Diana Carr.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
To view Virginia's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
