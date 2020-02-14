|
Virginia Jones
PEORIA - Virginia May Jones, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence.
She was born March 15, 1936 in Canton, IL the daughter of Charles and Marie Hale Murphy.
Virginia is survived by her children, Dee-Dee, Karen, Randy, Mark, Tammy, Becky, Daniel, and Lisa; fifteen Grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two children, Robert Jones Jr. and Diana Carr.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020