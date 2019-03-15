|
|
Virginia L. Baer
MORTON – Virginia Lee Baer, 89, of Morton, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home.
Virginia was born March 27, 1929, in Morton, to Francis and Carolyn (Lesson) Thompson. She married Emanuel Richard "Dick" Baer on January 7, 1951 in Morton. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Cynthia (John) Jeffers and Rebekah (Michael) Mathis, all of Morton; five grandchildren, Brandon Jeffers, Bethany Jeffers, Blake Jeffers, Brooke Mathis, and Luckas Mathis; two great-grandchildren, Josiah and Ezra Jeffers; one brother, Patrick (Margie) Thompson of Bradenton, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty (Thompson) Baldovin.
Virginia worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 15 years, from 1947 to 1962. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and sewing. She loved getting together with her friends and family and playing games.
She was a member of Oak Grove Bible Church in East Peoria, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Cliff Elliott officiating. Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Bible Church Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Bible Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019