PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Visitation
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Virginia L. Burdess


1931 - 2019
Virginia L. Burdess Obituary
Virginia L. Burdess
PEKIN - Virginia Louise "Sis" Burdess, 88, of Pekin passed away at 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born on October 21, 1931, in Pekin to Iler William and Pauline Elizabeth (Hill) Voss.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Velma Sego; and two brothers, Richard "Dick" Voss and Ronald Voss.
Surviving are one sister, Lois Brooks of Pekin; and several nieces and nephews.
Virginia had worked at International Paper Company for 13 years and at Standard Brands in Pekin for 22 years.
She was a life member and past president of the AMVETS Post 64 Ladies Auxiliary in Peoria and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1869 Ladies Auxiliary in Pekin.
Virginia enjoyed watching westerns, bingo, traveling and crossword puzzles.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be one hour before the service Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Burial will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
