Virginia L. "Ginny" Eads
1918 - 2020
Virginia "Ginny" L. Eads
PEORIA – Virginia "Ginny" L. Eads, 102, formerly of Peoria, IL died on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
She was born on April 29, 1918 to George and Effie Dragoo in Lafayette, IN. Ginny married Rolland K. Larison, Sr. on September 28, 1935 in Peoria, IL and they were married almost 37 years before his passing in 1972. She later married Delbert "Buck" S. Eads on June 11, 1978 in Lexington, IL. They were married 21 years until his passing in 1999.
Ginny is survived by two sons, Rolland K. Larison Jr. of Topeka, KS and Larry D. (Terri) Larison of Moberly, MO; seven grandchildren: Susan, Dusty (Kate), Holly (Alexander), Anthony (Donna), Chad (Christine), Brian, and Chelsie; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands and four brothers: Harold, Norman, Melvin and Lloyd Sr.
Growing up, she attended Richland school in Peoria, IL. Ginny met and quickly fell for her first husband, Rolland, when she was 17 years old at an outside roller rink. They were married soon after and had their two sons, Ron and Larry. They enjoyed family vacations, working on their home together, and playing cards with neighbors. After her husband's passing, it was a sad and lonely change of life, living by herself for the next six years.
When Ginny met Buck, things changed. They loved to dress to the nines and go dancing on the weekends. She always had heels and jewelry to match every dress. They traveled often and spent quality time with family. After he retired, they moved to Texas and lived there for five years. When he passed, she moved back to Missouri to be closer to family. In 2005, Ginny moved into Meadow Ridge in Moberly, MO, where she remained for the rest of her years.
Of all of her achievements, she was most proud of her sons. She will be missed by many friends and family.
A private graveside service for Ginny will take place at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital Department of Philanthropy, 2401 Gilham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108. To leave a condolence for the family or to share a memory, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
