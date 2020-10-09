Virginia L. Melton
PEORIA – Virginia L. Melton, 90, of Peoria, IL died on October 7, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1930 in Beardstown, IL to Floyd and Lottie Wayman Swan. Virginia married John W. Melton on Feb. 14, 1954 in Peoria, IL. They were married for 66 years and he survives.
Virginia is also survived by three daughters: Linda Sue (Glen) Aeschliman of Peoria, Cindy (Kevin) Meis of Peoria, and Pam (Mike) Hursey of Hanna City; five grandchildren: Steven, Amber, Kimberly, Jacob, and Miranda; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bernie Swan of Creve Coeur. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lou Jones.
Virginia, better known to her loved ones as Sissy and Nana, loved to go fishing and spending time with her family. She would always offer a listening ear and a hot cup of coffee to anyone who would visit. She was the greatest, most selfless person. We will love and miss her forever.
A funeral for Virginia will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary with Pastor Miranda Denler officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to her funeral on Monday. Burial will take place in Springdale Cemetery directly following the funeral. To leave a condolence for the family or share a memory, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.