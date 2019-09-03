|
|
Virginia L. Schultz
PEORIA - Virginia L. Schultz, 81, of Peoria passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Born April 12, 1938, in Wenona, Illinois, a daughter of Robert and Iola (Dickey) King, Virginia married James "Jim" E. Schultz on March 10, 1956, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2011, in Peoria.
Surviving are one daughter, Becky Bayless of Peoria; one son, Brian (Myriam) Schultz of New Mexico; four grandchildren, Brett (Ashley) Schultz of Indiana, Blake Schultz of Indiana, Robert Schultz of New Mexico and Jahany (Charles) Carter of Kansas; four great-grandchildren, Charles, Caleb, Bentley and Hudson; and two sisters, Karen Moore of Illinois and Judith Hoerr of Arizona.
Virginia offered genealogical expertise to the County Clerk's office at Peoria County Courthouse in a paid and volunteer capacity for 22 years, retiring in 2005. She also served at the first President of the Peoria County Genealogical Society, from 1973-1974, holding various board positions in subsequent years. She initiated three Peoria County cemetery projects: listing everyone buried in Peoria County, tracing the final location of the charter members of the Peoria Grand Army of the Republic and locating the graves of Civil War veterans. She received awards for her efforts from the Peoria County Genealogical Society and Illinois State Genealogical Society.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at The Wilton Mortuary. Services immediately follow. Interment will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019