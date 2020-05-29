Virginia L. Waldron
1928 - 2020
Virginia L. Waldron
PEORIA—Virginia L. Waldron, 92, of Peoria, passed away at 5:03 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.
She married Clarence Lee Waldron and he preceded her in death March 19, 2010 in Peoria.
Surviving are two sons, Russell (Tammi) Waldron of Peoria, Richard Waldron, of Peoria; one daughter, Sharon (Richard) McCann of Warrenton, Missouri; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beatrice Perrine of Peoria, Sondra (Gary) Schmidt of Chillicothe.
Virginia and her husband owned and operated Lee's Cleaners in Peoria.
Graveside services will be private with her grandson, Aaron McCann officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
