Virginia L. Williams
PEORIA - Virginia L. Williams, 83, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village.
She was born on March 18, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to Paul and Charlotte (Schmidt) Bruninga. She married John R. Williams on August 1, 1959, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2007.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Frank Bruninga of Peoria.
Surviving are two sons, Paul (Laura) of Pembroke, Ontario, and Alan (Marah) of Dubuque, IA; two daughters, Jennifer (Ed) Bohnemann of Platte City, MO, and Amy Williams of Peoria Heights; 11 grandchildren, Peter and Sophia Williams, Matthew, Micah and Hannah Williams, John, Jacob and Daniel Bohnemann and Andrew, Bethany and Emily Irving; 3 sisters, Paula Jane Chamberlain of Peoria, Ruth Anderson of Peoria and Alice Lodge of Green Cove Springs, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a devoted stay-at-home mom and homemaker, volunteering often at Concordia Lutheran School. Later, she was a special education teacher's aide at Peoria Heights High School and Wilder Waite Elementary School. She had a passion for traveling and enjoyed organizing many summer teacher trips. She loved to quilt and bake and won many blue ribbons at the Heart of Illinois Fair. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.
Virginia was an active member of Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 908 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria, where visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Barry Long will officiate. Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartonville.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 908 W. Hanssler Place, Peoria, IL, 61604.
Online condolences may be made to Virginia's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019