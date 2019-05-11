|
|
Virginia M. Drexler
MORTON – Virginia M. Drexler, 90, of Morton passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Virginia was born on August 2, 1928, in Pekin to Bernard and Elizabeth (Bloom) Callahan. She married Russell Drexler on May 5, 1951, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on December 28, 1999.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas Drexler of Plymouth, Ill., and Dr. John (Elizabeth) Drexler of Boulder, Colo.; and one daughter, Mary (Armand "Gene") Collins of Congerville, Ill. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Kathryn (Col. Jason) Steinkamp of Springfield, Ill., Anna (James) Pavlik of Naperville, Ill., Benjamin Drexler of Washington, D.C., Dr. Nathaniel (Dr. Nicole) Drexler of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Naomi Drexler of Decatur, Ga.; and seven great-grandchildren, Trent Pavlik, Trevor Pavlik, Ryan Pavlik, Alannah Drexler, Meghan Drexler, Jack Steinkamp and Ava Steinkamp.
Virginia worked five years at Caterpillar, Inc., and later worked for William R. Zimmerman at the Tazewell County Circuit Clerks office.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton. Msgr. Gerald T. Ward will officiate. Entombment of cremated remains will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association or Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019