Virginia M. Robinson
WEST PEORIA - Virginia M. Robinson, 86, of West Peoria passed away at 7:54 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born January 6, 1933 in Evansville, IN, the daughter of John and Laura (Dodd) Ulrich. She married Ronald Robinson on February 3, 1950 in Peoria. He passed away Sept. 9, 2016. They celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Virginia is survived by her children, David Robinson of Florida, Kevin (Susan) Robinson of Brimfield, Helen (Anthony Foster) Robinson of Wyoming, and Cathy (Robert) Lee of Peoria; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Buffy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 4 sisters.
Virginia was a devoted wife and mother, and is now dancing in heaven with the love of her life, Ronald.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
To view Virginia's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
